Dr. Stephanie Freels, MD is a Dermatologist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA.



Dr. Freels works at Women's Health Care Of Hinsdale in Hinsdale, IL with other offices in Saint Charles, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.