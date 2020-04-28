See All Dermatologists in Hinsdale, IL
Dr. Stephanie Freels, MD

Dermatology
3 (17)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephanie Freels, MD is a Dermatologist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA.

Dr. Freels works at Women's Health Care Of Hinsdale in Hinsdale, IL with other offices in Saint Charles, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Womens Health Care of Hinsdale Sc
    908 N Elm St Ste 300, Hinsdale, IL 60521 (630) 455-1756
    2435 Dean St, Saint Charles, IL 60175 (630) 443-7800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Hair Loss

Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Excision of Skin Cancer
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Boil
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fungal Nail Infection
Hives
Impetigo
Intertrigo
Keloid Scar
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Acne
Birthmark
Dry Skin
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
Warts
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 28, 2020
    I have been a patient of Dr. Freels for almost 30 years for wrinkle reducing injections and fillers. She does a fabulous job. I would highly recommend her services.
    Cecelia — Apr 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stephanie Freels, MD

    Dermatology
    38 years of experience
    English
    1952319303
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    Board Certifications
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephanie Freels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freels is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Freels has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Freels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Freels has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freels on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Freels. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freels.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

