Dr. Stephanie Frederic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Frederic, MD is a Dermatologist in Baton Rouge, LA.
Dr. Frederic works at
Locations
The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC7373 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-4044Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
- Veteran Administration Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Frederic has been a God-send for my 81 year old mother. We prioritize our appts with her since Dr Frederic has been able to provide relief for Mom’s itchy, thinning skin.
About Dr. Stephanie Frederic, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1356381800
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University
- Dermatology
