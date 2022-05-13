Dr. Stephanie Frankel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frankel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Frankel, MD
Dr. Stephanie Frankel, MD is a Dermatologist in Denver, CO.
Core Dermatology425 S Cherry St Ste 907, Denver, CO 80246 Directions (303) 355-3000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Frankel is the best dermatologist I have ever had a chance to deal both in the USA and abroad. She is a real professional and always provides accurate diagnosis even just with telemedicine appointments. I have had a chance to see her both in-person and online for variety issues, and each time ended up being satisfied for 100 percent. Apart from being a great specialist, she is an amazing person, ready to hear you and address all of your concerns and makes the process as less stressful as possible. The Core Dermatology staff is also exceptional. They are very humane and firendly, ready to give an appropriate if you are in urgent need even though they are always fully booked. They also communicate via text messages and answer all the concerning questions. The office is very clean and stylish and full of positive energy. I recommend Dr. Frankel and the Core Dermatology Staff with no reservation!!
About Dr. Stephanie Frankel, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1295852333
- University of Michigan
- Dermatology
Dr. Frankel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frankel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frankel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frankel has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frankel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
156 patients have reviewed Dr. Frankel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frankel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frankel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frankel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.