Dr. Stephanie Fowler, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Fowler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Locations
Blue Skies Center for Women140 S Parkside Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Directions (719) 471-3471
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of the Fowlers when they were at Fitzsimmons in Denver, and was really glad they opened their practice in Colorado Springs almost 20 years ago. They are simply the very best women's health providers anyone can have, and probably the most skilled surgeons in the area. They are not only extremely knowledgeable, dedicated and competent, they are also compassionate, caring, and take into account your whole person and life situation as it affects your health.
About Dr. Stephanie Fowler, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Med Center
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Colorado State University
