Dr. Stephanie Fowler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Fowler works at Blue Skies Center for Women in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.