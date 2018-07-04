See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Colorado Springs, CO
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Overview

Dr. Stephanie Fowler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Fowler works at Blue Skies Center for Women in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Blue Skies Center for Women
    140 S Parkside Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80910

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mastodynia
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Cervicitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 04, 2018
    I was a patient of the Fowlers when they were at Fitzsimmons in Denver, and was really glad they opened their practice in Colorado Springs almost 20 years ago. They are simply the very best women's health providers anyone can have, and probably the most skilled surgeons in the area. They are not only extremely knowledgeable, dedicated and competent, they are also compassionate, caring, and take into account your whole person and life situation as it affects your health.
    dcalfine in Colorado Springs, CO — Jul 04, 2018
    About Dr. Stephanie Fowler, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    33 years of experience
    English
    1124014519
    Education & Certifications

    Brooke Army Med Center
    University of Colorado At Denver
    Colorado State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephanie Fowler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fowler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fowler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fowler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fowler works at Blue Skies Center for Women in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Fowler’s profile.

    Dr. Fowler has seen patients for Mastodynia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fowler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fowler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fowler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fowler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fowler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

