Dr. Forbes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephanie Forbes, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephanie Forbes, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Psychiatric Associate of Tulsa4612 S Harvard Ave Ste A, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (918) 747-5565
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
About Dr. Stephanie Forbes, DO
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1205806478
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Forbes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forbes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Forbes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forbes.
