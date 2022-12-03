Dr. Stephanie Flermoen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flermoen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Flermoen, MD
Dr. Stephanie Flermoen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University (CHM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
SHMG OB/GYN - Lake Michigan Drive3800 Lake Michigan Dr NW Ste A, Grand Rapids, MI 49534 Directions
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
The doctor was very nice and she was very knowledgeable.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners/MSU (GME)
- Michigan State University (CHM)
Dr. Flermoen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flermoen has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Preeclampsia and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flermoen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Flermoen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flermoen.
