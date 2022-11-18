Dr. Famulari has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephanie Famulari, DPM
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Famulari, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Luis G. Miranda M.d. P.c.11 Ralph Pl Ste 202, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (718) 737-8228
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Famulari?
Dr. Famulari is beyond awesome. I felt super comfortable as she treated my foot. She's very gentle, professional, knowledgeable, and has a superb bedside manner.
About Dr. Stephanie Famulari, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1073842100
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
