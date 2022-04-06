See All Dermatologists in Grove City, OH
Dr. Stephanie Fabbro, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephanie Fabbro, MD is a Dermatologist in Grove City, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Fabbro works at Buckeye Dermatology, Inc. in Grove City, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH, Springfield, OH and Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Buckeye Dermatology, Inc.
    1933 OHIO DR, Grove City, OH 43123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 539-1800
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Dermatologists of Southwest Ohio
    5720 BLAZER PKWY, Dublin, OH 43017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 414-3727
  3. 3
    Buckeye Dermatology, Inc.
    247 S Burnett Rd # 220, Springfield, OH 45505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 557-7546
  4. 4
    Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
    410 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 293-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 06, 2022
    I’ve been going to Dr Fabbro for about 4 years great great Dr she takes her time and does a great exam and takes time to hear and answer your concerns will be going back to her for years to come thank you Dr Fabbro
    Tracy Baker — Apr 06, 2022
    About Dr. Stephanie Fabbro, MD

    Dermatology
    10 years of experience
    English
    1164798500
    Education & Certifications

    The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
    Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephanie Fabbro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fabbro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fabbro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fabbro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fabbro has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fabbro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fabbro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fabbro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fabbro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fabbro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

