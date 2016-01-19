See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Austin, TX
Dr. Stephanie Ericson, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (5)
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Stephanie Ericson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.

Dr. Ericson works at Austin Regional Clinic in Austin, TX with other offices in Kyle, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Austin Regional Clinic
    1025 Sendero Springs Dr Ste 120, Austin, TX 78681 (512) 346-6611
    Austin Regional Clinic
    6835 AUSTIN CENTER BLVD, Austin, TX 78731 (512) 346-6611
    Austin Regional Clinic At Kyle Plum Creek
    4100 Everett Dr Ste 400, Kyle, TX 78640 (512) 295-1333
    Inova Diabetes Center Fair Oaks
    6210 E Highway 290, Austin, TX 78723 (512) 346-6611

Plantar Wart
Warts
Hypogonadism
Plantar Wart
Warts
Hypogonadism

Plantar Wart
Warts
Hypogonadism
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bronchitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Folliculitis
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hidradenitis
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tobacco Withdrawal
Tonsillitis
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 19, 2016
    Dr. Ericson is very professional. She listens well, provides written medical reports of your lab results, analysis and recommendations. She is prompt and on time with her appointments. She has a gentle and sweet demeanor and seems genuinely interested in helping you with your medical needs. She has an excellent bed side manner and quality about her.
    Mary J in Austin, TX — Jan 19, 2016
    About Dr. Stephanie Ericson, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1699067173
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ericson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ericson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ericson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ericson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ericson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ericson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

