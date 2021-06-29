Overview

Dr. Stephanie Elkins, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Elkins works at Novant Health LKN Family Medicine in Mooresville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.