Overview

Dr. Stephanie Dunlap, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Dunlap works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Palm Harbor in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

