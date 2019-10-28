Dr. Dublis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephanie Dublis, DO
Dr. Stephanie Dublis, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University of Michigan Health - West.
The Cancer Center at Metro Health Village5950 Metro Way SW, Wyoming, MI 49519 Directions (616) 252-8100
Metro Health - University of Michigan Health5900 Byron Center Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49519 Directions (616) 252-8100
- University of Michigan Health - West
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Dublis has a great bedside manner. She does not rush you. She answers all questions and concerns in an understandable manner. She is kind and caring.
About Dr. Stephanie Dublis, DO
- Hematology
- English
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Dublis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dublis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dublis has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dublis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dublis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dublis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dublis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dublis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.