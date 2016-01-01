Dr. Stephanie Nichols, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nichols is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Nichols, DDS
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Nichols, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Canton, OH.
Dr. Nichols works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental4550 Belden Village St NW, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (844) 226-4925Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nichols?
About Dr. Stephanie Nichols, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1619041076
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nichols has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nichols accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nichols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nichols works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Nichols. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nichols.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nichols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nichols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.