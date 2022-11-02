See All Dermatologists in Harrisburg, PA
Dr. Stephanie Diamond, MD

Dermatology
5 (11)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephanie Diamond, MD is a Dermatologist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Milton S Hershey Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.

Dr. Diamond works at Saye Gette/Dimond Drmtlgy Assoc in Harrisburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Saye Gette/Dimond Drmtlgy Assoc
    Saye Gette/Dimond Drmtlgy Assoc
2201 Forest Hills Dr Ste 7, Harrisburg, PA 17112
(717) 652-5063

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Milton S Hershey Medical Center
  • UPMC Harrisburg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 02, 2022
    Thorough, preventative skin care by diagnostics that are focused on personalized care
Lawrence Hochendoner — Nov 02, 2022
    Lawrence Hochendoner — Nov 02, 2022
    About Dr. Stephanie Diamond, MD

    • Dermatology
    33 years of experience
    English
    1386637114
    Education & Certifications

    PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diamond has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Diamond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Diamond works at Saye Gette/Dimond Drmtlgy Assoc in Harrisburg, PA. View the full address on Dr. Diamond’s profile.

    Dr. Diamond has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diamond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Diamond. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diamond.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diamond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diamond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

