See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Portland, OR
Dr. Stephanie Detlefsen, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Stephanie Detlefsen, MD

Internal Medicine
2 (13)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Stephanie Detlefsen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Detlefsen works at Kaiser Permanente Interstate Med Office East in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Lauren Gearhart, MD
Dr. Lauren Gearhart, MD
6 (35)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Interstate Specialty Pharmacy
    3550 N Interstate Ave, Portland, OR 97227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 331-6440

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.2
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(9)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Detlefsen?

Nov 06, 2022
caring, compassionate, very bright, sensitive
— Nov 06, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Stephanie Detlefsen, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephanie Detlefsen, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Detlefsen to family and friends

Dr. Detlefsen's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Detlefsen

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephanie Detlefsen, MD.

About Dr. Stephanie Detlefsen, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 26 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1831209980
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Stephanie Detlefsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Detlefsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Detlefsen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Detlefsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Detlefsen works at Kaiser Permanente Interstate Med Office East in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Detlefsen’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Detlefsen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Detlefsen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Detlefsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Detlefsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Stephanie Detlefsen, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.