Dr. Stephanie Dentoni, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (4)
24 years of experience
Dr. Stephanie Dentoni, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton and Sutter Amador Hospital.

Dr. Dentoni works at CA Vein/Vascular Institute in Stockton, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    California Vein & Vascular Institute
    2216 N California St Ste C, Stockton, CA 95204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 462-8346

  • St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
  • Sutter Amador Hospital

Limb Pain
Venous Insufficiency
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Limb Pain
Venous Insufficiency
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload

Limb Pain
Venous Insufficiency
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cellulitis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Contact Dermatitis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hypertension
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Urinary Incontinence
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Vein Procedure
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Venous Compression
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Sclerotherapy
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Nov 14, 2018
    I have had several treatments over the years by Dr. Dentoni on my legs for spider veins, my results have been good, Dr. Dentoni really knows what she is doing and is a very good doctor. I do go every year for new ones that pop up to be treated, as we age and if you stand on your feet a lot, life just happens. Having these treatments done twice a year or as needed keeps my legs looking youthful and I feel better during the summer months when my legs are not covered. The office staff is very nice.
    Jeri in Ripon, CA — Nov 14, 2018
    About Dr. Stephanie Dentoni, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1821099888
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Dr. Dentoni has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dentoni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dentoni works at CA Vein/Vascular Institute in Stockton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dentoni’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dentoni. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dentoni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dentoni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dentoni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

