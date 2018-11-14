Dr. Dentoni has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephanie Dentoni, MD
Dr. Stephanie Dentoni, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton and Sutter Amador Hospital.
California Vein & Vascular Institute2216 N California St Ste C, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 462-8346
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
- Sutter Amador Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I have had several treatments over the years by Dr. Dentoni on my legs for spider veins, my results have been good, Dr. Dentoni really knows what she is doing and is a very good doctor. I do go every year for new ones that pop up to be treated, as we age and if you stand on your feet a lot, life just happens. Having these treatments done twice a year or as needed keeps my legs looking youthful and I feel better during the summer months when my legs are not covered. The office staff is very nice.
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821099888
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
