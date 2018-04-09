Overview

Dr. Stephanie Denton, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Children's of Alabama.



Dr. Denton works at Children's Medical Group in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.