Dr. Stephanie De Jesus, MD

Internal Medicine
2 (1)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephanie De Jesus, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Texas City, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.

Dr. De Jesus works at Bay Area House Calls, Texas City, TX in Texas City, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bay Area House Calls
    1501 N Amburn Rd Ste 9, Texas City, TX 77591 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 218-7200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertension
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Hypertension Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Stephanie De Jesus, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • 1700870193
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. De Jesus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De Jesus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De Jesus works at Bay Area House Calls, Texas City, TX in Texas City, TX. View the full address on Dr. De Jesus’s profile.

    Dr. De Jesus has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Jesus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Jesus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Jesus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
