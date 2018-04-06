Dr. Stephanie Davidoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davidoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Davidoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Davidoff, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Davidoff works at
Locations
Comprehensive Psychiatric Associates372 WASHINGTON ST, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (781) 239-1093
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Davidoff for over 10 years. She is a kind, knowledgeable, and very competent therapist. She is Always available and there for me. I highly recommend her
About Dr. Stephanie Davidoff, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1669421236
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davidoff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davidoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davidoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davidoff works at
Dr. Davidoff has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davidoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Davidoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davidoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davidoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davidoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.