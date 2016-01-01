Overview

Dr. Stephanie D'Augustine, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Santa Paula, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES.



Dr. D'Augustine works at COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HEALTH SYSTEM in Santa Paula, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.