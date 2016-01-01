Overview

Dr. Stephanie Dalton, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Dalton works at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Crestview Hills, KY with other offices in Highland Heights, KY and Greendale, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.