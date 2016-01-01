Overview

Dr. Stephanie Dailey, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Dailey works at KIDNEY CARE CONSULTANTS in Louisville, KY with other offices in Jeffersonville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hyperkalemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.