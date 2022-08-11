Dr. Stephanie Curley, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Curley, DMD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Curley, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lynn Haven, FL.
Locations
Ideal Dentistry801 Ohio Ave, Lynn Haven, FL 32444 Directions (850) 655-7419
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Curley?
Very courteous and professional using the latest tools and innovations to identify and repair potential problems. Potential costs are reviewed prior to performing any work. My wife had similar work done at another dentist for more than twice what Ideal Dentistry charges.
About Dr. Stephanie Curley, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1154797652
