Dr. Stephanie Cropper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cropper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Cropper, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Cropper, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Cropper works at
Locations
-
1
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center1798 N Garey Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (626) 858-9525
-
2
Bonita Obstetrics & Gynecology250 W Bonita Ave Ste 100, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 392-2002Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Chino Hills2140 Grand Ave Ste 120, Chino Hills, CA 91709 Directions (909) 392-2002
Hospital Affiliations
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cropper?
Super great and fast with the wait time. The office and staff felt and were very welcoming. I am very happy and pleased with my visit and I’m sure of my future visits.
About Dr. Stephanie Cropper, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366547192
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cropper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cropper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cropper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cropper works at
Dr. Cropper speaks Spanish.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Cropper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cropper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cropper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cropper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.