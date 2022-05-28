Overview

Dr. Stephanie Coulter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Coulter works at Leachman Cardiology Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardioversion and Elective along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.