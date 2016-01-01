Overview

Dr. Stephanie Cotell, MD is a Dermatologist in Gahanna, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Cotell works at Northeast Dermatology/Csmtc Sgy in Gahanna, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Itchy Skin and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.