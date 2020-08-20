Dr. Stephanie Costa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Costa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Costa, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Costa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Kingsdale Gynecologic Assocs1315 W Lane Ave, Columbus, OH 43221 Directions (614) 457-4827
Kingsdale Gynecologic Associates Inc10244 Sawmill Pkwy, Powell, OH 43065 Directions (614) 764-2275
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Costa for over 20 years! She is very knowledgeable and professional, understanding, kind and compassionate. She is never hurried during the appointment, but takes the appropriate time to examine, discuss and advise. She considers my overall health. She listens and she cares. I appreciate very much being her patient, and I would definitely recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Stephanie Costa, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Costa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Costa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Costa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Costa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Costa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Costa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.