Dr. Stephanie Cole, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Cole, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Locations
ProMedica Physicians Ear, Nose and Throat6005 Monclova Rd Ste 320, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 578-7555
ProMedica Physicians Ear, Nose and Throat5700 Monroe St Unit 310, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 578-7555
ProMedica Physicians Podiatry5300 Harroun Rd Ste 118, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 578-7555
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Paramount
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cole is an excellent medical professional. She was very patient, addressed all my concerns and explained all relevant aspects related to my visit in the appropriate level of detail.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1861444085
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center, San Diego
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Western Michigan University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
