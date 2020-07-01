See All Family Doctors in North Little Rock, AR
Overview

Dr. Stephanie Cody, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.

Dr. Cody works at Practice Plus in North Little Rock, AR with other offices in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of CHI St. Vincent North
These providers are on the medical staff of CHI St. Vincent North.

Locations

  1. 1
    Practice Plus
    3333 Springhill Dr, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 202-6800
  2. 2
    Baptist Health Family Clinic-Hillcrest
    2601 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 663-4357

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock

Experience & Treatment Frequency

VAP Lipid Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Tuberculosis Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 01, 2020
    Dr. Stephanie Cody is an outstanding physician, who truly cares for her patients. She listens and researches the best courses of action for you to achieve optimal health through a wholistic approach. I highly recommend Se. Cody. ! My husband is also a patient and receives the same treatment. He too appreciates her wholistic approach to optimal health. The entire staff has been first rate, RN Kelly is quick to answer and send messages. The receptionist (sorry for not remembering her name) is also first rate. We recommended Dr. Cody and her team to our new neighbor and she has been thrilled with their professionalism.
    Tamhra — Jul 01, 2020
    About Dr. Stephanie Cody, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1275632903
    Education & Certifications

    • Uams Ahec/ Pinebluff
    • University Ark Med Scis Ahec
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephanie Cody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cody has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cody. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cody.

