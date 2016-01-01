Dr. Stephanie Cobb, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cobb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Cobb, DO
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Cobb, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Austin Infectious Disease Consultants PA 0801911301 W 38th St Ste 403, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 459-0301
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephanie Cobb, DO
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1710373428
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
