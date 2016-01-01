Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephanie Chu, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Chu, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Broomfield, CO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Uchealth Broomfield Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Chu works at
Locations
University of Colorado Hospital Authority7403 Church Ranch Blvd Unit 107, Broomfield, CO 80021 Directions (720) 848-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Uchealth Broomfield Hospital
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephanie Chu, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1245438530
Education & Certifications
- University Of Connecticut/Hartford Hospital Program
- University Of Connecticut Program
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chu works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
