Dr. Stephanie Christner, DO
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Christner, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Christner works at
Locations
Verum Health5014 E 101st St Ste 200, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 701-3770
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
What a wonderful experience!!thank you so much for the help you brought to my life
About Dr. Stephanie Christner, DO
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1891919718
Education & Certifications
- University Of Oklahoma Department Of Psychiatry
- OU Family Practice
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Southern Methodist University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Christner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christner.
