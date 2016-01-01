Dr. Stephanie Chao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Chao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Chao, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Stanford, CA. They completed their fellowship with Stanford Chldns Hosp
Dr. Chao works at
Locations
-
1
Department of Surgery - Pediatric Surgery300 Pasteur Dr, Stanford, CA 94305 Directions (650) 837-0998
-
2
Pediatric General Surgery777 Welch Rd Ste J, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 837-0991
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chao?
About Dr. Stephanie Chao, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1952598708
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Chldns Hosp
- Stanford University Med Ctr
- General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chao works at
Dr. Chao has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.