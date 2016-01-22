Overview

Dr. Stephanie Changchien, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Rancho Springs Medical Center.



Dr. Changchien works at Optum - Family Medicine in Corona, CA with other offices in Murrieta, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.