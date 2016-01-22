Dr. Stephanie Changchien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Changchien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Changchien, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Changchien, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Rancho Springs Medical Center.
Dr. Changchien works at
Locations
-
1
Office770 Magnolia Ave, Corona, CA 92879 Directions (866) 592-2199
-
2
Grace Family Health24910 Las Brisas Rd Ste 105, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 231-1385Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inland Valley Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Rancho Springs Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Changchien?
She is a quality and caring doctor. The only one in that office I have found.
About Dr. Stephanie Changchien, MD
- Family Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205061835
Education & Certifications
- O'Connor Hospital
- Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
- Northwestern
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Changchien has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Changchien accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Changchien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Changchien works at
Dr. Changchien speaks Spanish.
Dr. Changchien has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Changchien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Changchien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Changchien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.