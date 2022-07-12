Dr. Stephanie Byrum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byrum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Byrum, MD
Dr. Stephanie Byrum, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center.
Dr. Byrum works at
Banner Family Pharmacy - MD Anderson2946 E BANNER GATEWAY DR, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 256-6444Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center2940 E Banner Gateway Dr Ste 450, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 543-6700
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I'm pleasantly pleased with meeting Dr. Bryum. She is solid. I felt secured and safe with her. She was mindful about my hearing loss and wore a clear mask so I can lipread her n understand her expressions. She used visuals to explain my medical diagnosis. She was attentive and didn't rush. She was respectful and kind.
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1083833602
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Dr. Byrum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Byrum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Byrum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Byrum has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byrum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Byrum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byrum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byrum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byrum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.