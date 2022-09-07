Dr. Stephanie Bruce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Bruce, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Tex A&M Coll Med and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Locations
Jonathan R Russell M.d. P.A.10130 Louetta Rd Ste G, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (832) 698-5525Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Northwest Womens Center13215 Dotson Rd Ste 200, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 444-3440
Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital18220 State Highway 249, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 737-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AXIS
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Texas Workers' Compensation
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
I read other comments and I get it not every physician is for everyone however Dr. Bruce is strictly to patient care and not all the chitter chatter of which sometimes that can be difficult for some people. I’ve going to Dr. Bruce for my WWE x2 years nothing else. Now I’m going to her for a more extensive visit and she explains what’s there and a treatment plan. I appreciate her for that. I did feel a slight disconnect but I’m not there to be besties but as her patient and she my doctor. I pray the Lord reveal to her solutions for treating what’s presented regardless of what’s happening. She’s okay with me and the staff. I am treated with respect and kindness. Thanks everyone
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1144300633
- U Tex-Hermann Hosp
- Tex A&M Coll Med
Dr. Bruce has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bruce works at
Dr. Bruce has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruce. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruce.
