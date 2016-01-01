Overview

Dr. Stephanie Brown, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Canonsburg, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Advanced Women's Care Of Pittsburgh in Canonsburg, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.