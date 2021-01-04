Dr. Stephanie Booth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Booth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Booth, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephanie Booth, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Booth works at
Austin Rheumatology & Osteoporosis Assoc Llp1301 W 38th St Ste 110, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 454-3631
I've been seeing Dr. Booth for 15 years for Psoriatic Arthritis. I was 18 during my first visit and really had no idea what I was doing. She has worked with me over the last decade in a half through dozens of treatments. She's worked with me through two pregnancies. She's always been accommodating and understanding to my personal needs and healthcare needs.
About Dr. Stephanie Booth, MD
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356300990
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Dr. Booth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Booth accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Booth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Booth speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Booth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Booth.
