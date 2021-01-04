Overview

Dr. Stephanie Booth, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Booth works at Austin Rheumatology & Osteoporosis Assoc Llp in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.