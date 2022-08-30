Dr. Stephanie Berg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Berg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Berg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist McKinney Hospital.
Dr. Berg works at
Locations
West Frisco Health and Wellness4280 Main St Ste 200, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (972) 464-2510Monday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pm
Mc of Frisco LLC3388 Main St Ste 100, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (972) 464-2510
West McKinney Health and Wellness8000 Eldorado Pkwy Bldg D Ste A, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 591-5844Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist McKinney Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Berg's office was one of the few willing to provide actual treatment during Covid. I was bedridden with it and with the treatment protocol her office prescribed, I was back on my feet within 24 hours. Other doctors should line up at her door to find out how she and her fellow doctors were able to keep patients like myself out of the hospital. I'll forever be grateful to her and her staff. Prior to this, I was a patient for several years and she always took the time to listen and help me to make the best decisions for my care.
About Dr. Stephanie Berg, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Med
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Berg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Berg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.