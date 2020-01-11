Dr. Stephanie Becker-Koepke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker-Koepke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Becker-Koepke, MD
Dr. Stephanie Becker-Koepke, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
SSM Medical Group1011 Bowles Ave Ste G50, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (636) 496-4640
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
This Dr. saved my life I will always be eternally grateful. She listens to all your concerns and works with you to come up with a plan. I highly recommend her to everyone that needs an oncologist.
About Dr. Stephanie Becker-Koepke, MD
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- St Louis U, School of Medicine
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Becker-Koepke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Becker-Koepke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Becker-Koepke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Becker-Koepke has seen patients for Vitamin B Deficiency, Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Becker-Koepke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker-Koepke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker-Koepke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker-Koepke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker-Koepke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.