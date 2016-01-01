Dr. Barnes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephanie Barnes, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Barnes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine.
Locations
Vantage Health System Inc93 W Palisade Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 567-0500
Vantage Health System2 Park Ave, Dumont, NJ 07628 Directions (201) 385-4400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephanie Barnes, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1073711511
Education & Certifications
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes.
