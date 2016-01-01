See All Psychiatrists in Englewood, NJ
Overview

Dr. Stephanie Barnes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine.

Dr. Barnes works at Vantage Health System in Englewood, NJ with other offices in Dumont, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vantage Health System Inc
    93 W Palisade Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 567-0500
  2. 2
    Vantage Health System
    2 Park Ave, Dumont, NJ 07628 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 385-4400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation

Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Stephanie Barnes, MD

  • Psychiatry
  • English
  • 1073711511
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Barnes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

