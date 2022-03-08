Dr. Stephanie Barbadora-Froelich, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barbadora-Froelich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Barbadora-Froelich, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Barbadora-Froelich, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Barbadora-Froelich works at
Locations
Novant Health Providence OB/GYN - Providence1718 E 4th St Ste 907, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 951-1275
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is caring and listens to all my pregnancy complaints, sickness and provides humour to make you feel like friends. I recommend all my girl friends to Dr. Froelich and she will be the one helping me through my second pregnancy. She’s truly the best.
About Dr. Stephanie Barbadora-Froelich, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1750727293
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
