Dr. Stephanie Bakey, DO
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Bakey, DO is a Trauma Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Locations
HSHS St. Vincent Hospital835 S Van Buren St Rm 849, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 433-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephanie Bakey, DO
- Trauma Surgery
- English
- 1205152824
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
Dr. Bakey accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bakey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bakey works at
