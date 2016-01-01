Dr. Stephanie Baer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Baer, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Baer, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Baer works at
Locations
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephanie Baer, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1063544062
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
