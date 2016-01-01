Overview

Dr. Stephanie Baer, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Baer works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

