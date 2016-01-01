Dr. Ashman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephanie Ashman, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Ashman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Ashman works at
Locations
Southwest Medical Associates2704 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 243-8500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Bluepoint Medical Group3320 N Buffalo Dr Ste 106, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Directions (702) 869-6190
Sierra Health and Life Insurance Co.2716 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 838-3025
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephanie Ashman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1417279423
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashman works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashman.
