Dr. Stephanie Ashman, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (13)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephanie Ashman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Ashman works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Medical Associates
    2704 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 243-8500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Bluepoint Medical Group
    3320 N Buffalo Dr Ste 106, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 869-6190
  3. 3
    Sierra Health and Life Insurance Co.
    2716 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 838-3025

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cold Sore
Herpes Simplex Infection
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Cold Sore
Herpes Simplex Infection
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Stephanie Ashman, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 25 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1417279423
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ashman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ashman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ashman works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Ashman’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

