Dr. Stephanie Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Anderson, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Anderson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Dr. Anderson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Allina Medical Clinic255 Smith Ave N Ste 100, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (651) 241-5000
-
2
Minneapolis Veterans Administration Hospital1 Veterans Dr, Minneapolis, MN 55417 Directions (612) 725-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?
Dr. Anderson is fantastic! From the very first appointment she has taken time to listen to my concerns, offer plans, and always follows up on my progress. Her calm demeanor and interest in my life goes a long way to making our visits pass rapidly. She always coordinates with my other doctors to make sure my “care team” is working together for my benefit! I wish all doctors were more like her!
About Dr. Stephanie Anderson, MD
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1225136617
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.