Dr. Stephanie Almeida, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Almeida is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Almeida, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Almeida, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Almeida works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Einstein Ob/Gyn at Rising Sun Avenue7201 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 745-3525
-
2
Einstein Ob/Gyn at Mayfair7131 Frankford Ave Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19135 Directions (215) 331-1020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Almeida?
Dr. Almeida is such an efficient OB. She is thorough and patient with all my questions. Women who feel that they are being rushed, I don’t think she rushes patients but I think she just talks fast. For me, that means she is very knowledgeable in her field. I would ask her further questions if I feel that I did not understand her fully, and she would happily explain to me in a simpler way. She is definitely an OB you should go to.
About Dr. Stephanie Almeida, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1750450839
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Almeida has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Almeida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Almeida works at
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Almeida. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Almeida.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Almeida, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Almeida appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.