Dr. Stephanie Alford, MD
Dr. Stephanie Alford, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Abingdon, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Aspirus Wausau Hospital and Johnston Memorial Hospital.
Blue Ridge Orthopedics and Sports Medicine16000 Johnston Memorial Dr Ste 100, Abingdon, VA 24211 Directions (276) 258-1760
Orthopaedic Associates of Wausau3200 Westhill Dr Ste 201, Wausau, WI 54401 Directions (715) 847-2382
Aspirus Wausau Hospital Behavioral Health Services333 Pine Ridge Blvd, Wausau, WI 54401 Directions (715) 847-2375
Orthopedics Marion1616 N Main St Ste 100A, Marion, VA 24354 Directions (276) 783-9752
Hospital Affiliations
- Aspirus Wausau Hospital
- Johnston Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Kind and caring doctor.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Orthopedic Surgery
