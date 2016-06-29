Overview

Dr. Stephanie Alford, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Abingdon, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Aspirus Wausau Hospital and Johnston Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Alford works at Blue Ridge Orthopedics Sports in Abingdon, VA with other offices in Wausau, WI and Marion, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.