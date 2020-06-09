Dr. Stephanie Adam, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Adam, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Adam, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Adam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Summit Medical Group140 Park Ave Fl 2, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 404-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adam?
Dr Adam repaired my 100% torn Achilles tendon. It's working like new and I'm able to resume all physical activities with no pain or limitations. Dr Adam is extremely caring and pleasant to deal with, in addition to being a competent surgeon.
About Dr. Stephanie Adam, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1447459292
Education & Certifications
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adam works at
Dr. Adam has seen patients for Limb Pain, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Ankle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Adam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.