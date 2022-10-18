Dr. Stephani Christensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephani Christensen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephani Christensen, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They completed their residency with Rush University Medical Center
Dr. Christensen works at
Locations
Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada, Southeast Henderson1505 Wigwam Pkwy Ste 130, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 369-6008Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best Oncologists
About Dr. Stephani Christensen, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1285869727
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Christensen works at
